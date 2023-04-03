Actress Maja Mandžuka, whom we see again after 23 years in the role of Kate in the movie “Lightning Again”, revealed the details of her meeting with Ronaldo

Maja Mandžuka, the popular Kata from the hit movie “Lightning”, was a guest on a show where she talked about her career and life in America, where she had the opportunity to meet many famous people.

“I had the opportunity to see famous actors at the market, Bruce Willis for example, host Leri King… Everything is very private there. They like to relax, live a little secluded life. Some became my friends, I was their host in Belgrade, preparing traditional kolpa and they really liked it. Johnny Depp wants to take a picture, but for example, Jennifer Aniston doesn’t. It depends where they are. They always respect the protocol, it’s always on a serious level, as it should be,” said the actress and spoke about privacy and her relationship with Filip Živojinović, who today enjoys a harmonious marriage with Aleksandra Prijović.

“I always try to appear in the media when I have a reason, but not like this. From the age of 16, I had a correct relationship with journalists and I always tried to meet them. I never denied, I never advertised. I had some unpleasant situation, but I quickly forgot. I never spoke openly about my relationship with Philip and I try to keep it that way. Everyone is interested in whether I have a boyfriend, I can only say that I am happy and fulfilled. I really wish him the best and he is a great boyfriend, be we are focused on each other in America. There is a lot of work there, you have a weekend, you play volleyball, a little Malibu and you live for the weekend. I was fulfilled. I personally love and follow sports, I followed Novak and was always the loudest in the stadium.” said Maja and spoke about Ronaldo.



“I didn’t give the number to Ronaldo, it’s a long story, he wasn’t busy, but I was. He is a great guy, a great player and very cultured. He didn’t get mad that I didn’t give him my number. People from Brazil are very cordial, they have that warmth like us“.

