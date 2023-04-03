Home World Maja Mandžuka on Cristiano Ronaldo | Entertainment
Actress Maja Mandžuka, whom we see again after 23 years in the role of Kate in the movie “Lightning Again”, revealed the details of her meeting with Ronaldo

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić/Instagram/Christiano

Maja Mandžuka, the popular Kata from the hit movie “Lightning”, was a guest on a show where she talked about her career and life in America, where she had the opportunity to meet many famous people.

I had the opportunity to see famous actors at the market, Bruce Willis for example, host Leri King… Everything is very private there. They like to relax, live a little secluded life. Some became my friends, I was their host in Belgrade, preparing traditional kolpa and they really liked it. Johnny Depp wants to take a picture, but for example, Jennifer Aniston doesn’t. It depends where they are. They always respect the protocol, it’s always on a serious level, as it should be,” said the actress and spoke about privacy and her relationship with Filip Živojinović, who today enjoys a harmonious marriage with Aleksandra Prijović.

“I always try to appear in the media when I have a reason, but not like this. From the age of 16, I had a correct relationship with journalists and I always tried to meet them. I never denied, I never advertised. I had some unpleasant situation, but I quickly forgot. I never spoke openly about my relationship with Philip and I try to keep it that way. Everyone is interested in whether I have a boyfriend, I can only say that I am happy and fulfilled. I really wish him the best and he is a great boyfriend, be we are focused on each other in America. There is a lot of work there, you have a weekend, you play volleyball, a little Malibu and you live for the weekend. I was fulfilled. I personally love and follow sports, I followed Novak and was always the loudest in the stadium.” said Maja and spoke about Ronaldo.

I didn’t give the number to Ronaldo, it’s a long story, he wasn’t busy, but I was. He is a great guy, a great player and very cultured. He didn’t get mad that I didn’t give him my number. People from Brazil are very cordial, they have that warmth like us“.

