Maja Marinković and Bilal Brajlović broke up Entertainment

Maja Marinković and Bilal Brajlović confirmed that they are no longer together, each went his own way.

Maja Marinković has blocked Bilala on this social network and deleted their photo together, while there is still one of them on his account.

Rumors are circulating that Bilal threw her out of the house and broke up with her forever, after which he she confirmed that it was overbut she did not want to elaborate on the reason for the separation, but only revealed that she returned to Belgrade from Bosnia.



Maja and Bilal broke up

“I wouldn’t comment too much on that topic, I’m currently in Belgrade. He is a good boy, I don’t want to say anything bad about him, but we are two worlds, we didn’t agree on some things, I wouldn’t go into details. Certainly there is no bad blood between us, but we live very different lives and this is the best for both of us. I wish him all the best, for him and his family,” said Maja, who lived with Bilal in Sarajevo, where she was warmly welcomed by his family and tried her hand at the barbecue. in their kebab shop.

Bilal also announced himself on Instagram, confirming that they had broken up with a picture on his story.

“Don’t call me, I won’t advertise on this topic… I wish her the best, I love her, but it’s over… I’m not commenting on this anymore!” Bilal said.

