Maja Marinković and Bilal Brajlović in a new clash, the starlet is furious like never before.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/printscreen

The starlet had a brutal fight and abuse with her ex. She approached Bilal, and he started cursing her and pushing her away, causing her to go crazy and run into his bed. They started to push each other, and Bilal destroyed Maja’s Minnie Mouse ear-shaped rifle, which she received from mutual fans.

Maja immediately rushed in and started creating chaos, and he went after her, so Marko Janjušević Janjuš jumped to separate them. The Cooperative’s security rushed into the bedroom with lightning speed, and there was no major incident.

“The story that I’m a bitch out of thin air won’t be a victim for me to pretend. If I don’t get new ears, not even these bitch of yours will save you. Let these scumbags die, for the better and he’s not. He’s playing Filip Car, he’s going to throw my makeup at me. He doesn’t know me, I’m totally crazy. I made up your name and surname, you’re a *** to Urša and Bakša,” Maja shouted.


Maja Marinković and Bilal
Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

