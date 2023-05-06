Home » Maja Marinković broke up with Zvezdan Slavnić | Entertainment
Maja Marinković definitely broke up with Zvezdan Slavnić after another quarrel in isolation and showed that she cannot play with her.

She was annoyed by the fact that she thinks he is trying to make Anđela Đuričić out of her, so after an argument arrangedher bedclothes, gave him her hand and left the isolation.

“Are you really serious now? I’m behaving quite nicely, politely, I didn’t offend you, nor did I make a fool of you! I think it’s best if you and I just stay friends! Those stories you’re telling me now don’t go down well with me. I’m neither Anđela, nor anyone else, it doesn’t occur to me to take into account whether I’m going to make a joke in one way or another. Zvezdan, you are anointed, but let me tell you, so am I“, Maja said, and he told her that she was rude.

“You tell me”You’ll see on Monday‘, what will I see? I got over something I loved like God, not you. You like women fighting over you and being in love, but I have to admit that I have not fallen in love. Some things insult my intelligence, and you and I will never be the same,” she told Slavnić, to which he said: “It’s better to end it like that, I’m not fooling around! That’s right, Mayo“.

This is what a breakup in isolation looked like:


Maja Marinković left Zvezdan Slavnić
