Maja Marinković injured after a fight with Anđela Zadruga | Entertainment

Maja Marinković injured after a fight with Anđela Zadruga

Maja Marinković injured after a fight with Anđela Zadruga

Maja Marinković showed her injuries after she was physically attacked by Anđela Đuričić.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Anđela Đuričić and Maja Marinković clashed fiercely. Marinković poured water from the pool on Anđela several times, and then Đuričić jumped on top of her and started pulling her by the hair and hitting her. She fell to the floor, fists were thrown, and the video of the shameful behavior appeared on the networks.

Đuričić was soon disqualified from the Cooperative, and Maja’s father pointed out that a lawsuit had already been filed against her due to physical injuries. Photos of Marinković’s injuries have now appeared on social networks.

In the photo, you can clearly see how badly Maja’s face was scratched after the attack and that she does not take off her glasses, and comments lined up under this post. “Terrible”, “She’s a bully, she’s terrible”, “It’s a shame”, “Majo, sue her” were just some of the comments of angry users of the social network Instagram.

Source: Instagram/z.h8__

