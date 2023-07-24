Maja Marinković is going for plastic surgery | Fun

Starlet Maja Marinković has already scheduled an operation

Source: Instagram/majaamarinkovic

Participant of the Zadruga reality show Maja Marinković will soon, as she had previously planned, undergo surgery on her buttocks. Maja plans to get implants as soon as she returns from vacation.

“Maja has been planning to put implants in her buttocks for a long time. She wanted to do that last year as well, but she didn’t make it because of the reality show, so she decided to have surgery this summer… By the way, she doesn’t like to train and maintain an ideal line like that, it’s easier for her to go under the knife,” said an unnamed source close to the starlet and revealed the date of the surgery.

“Maja went on a short vacation with her friend. As soon as she returns, at the beginning of August, she will undergo an operation. So far, she has done most of the procedures for free, that is, for compensation, by advertising the clinic or doctor who corrected something on her face and body. However, even when she had to withdraw several thousand euros, she did so without any problems! She got a big discount for this operation. She told me that she was going to insert high-profile round silicone implants in the gluteus. In this way, her narrow waist will still come to the fore, as well as her breasts, which normally contain 750 cubic meters of silicone. She doesn’t want to change anything else on her body and she told me that she will stop after this operation, but you never know with her.”



Marinković confirmed the operation, and then her father spoke.

“That’s right, I’m putting silicones in my butt! I’m on vacation with my friend, so when I get back, I’ll do that. Everything was done perfectly on me and I don’t hide what I did. As soon as I increase and lift my butt, I won’t do anything else“, Maja told Informer, while her father said that he was against the operation, but that he would still support his daughter.

“I’m against that operation, but let her do what she wants! I’ve always supported her in everything. If she wants, the brain can also operate. For me, she is the most beautiful woman in the world and I am proud of my child. I think she doesn’t need that operation, but she will always do it her way,” Radomir Marinković told Taki.

This is what Maja looked like a few years ago:



Source: Courier

(WORLD, Informer)

