Maja Marinković left the Cooperative | Fun

Last night, Maja Marinković found out about a death in the family, which shook her very much, and today she left the Cooperative.

It is Maja Marinković left the Cooperative because of a death in the family, which she found out about last night. Her grandfather passed away, and this news hit her hard. Today she went to see him off to his eternal rest, and there she met her father Radomir Taki Marinković and her friend Tijana Ajfon, who was attacked last night, but came to the cemetery to support her.

At one point, Maja also talked to her mother, who does not advertise for the media, but who is a great support in her life. “Son, you know what I mean, I love you, everything will be fine, don’t worry“, her mother told her in a phone conversation.

“I know, everything will be fine, I love you“, said Maja, who also met some cooperative members who came to express their condolences at the cemetery.

Maja Marinković was left without a grandfather, and her father, Taki Marinković, was left without a father. He asked the production to tell her the sad news at the Cooperative, which they did last night, before she went to sleep.

“I am not well, he was 83 years old, his organs have been failing for six months, but he was vital. He was getting weaker and weaker, he was not well for two or three days, he was also receiving infusions, and a little while ago I received a sad news news. I already told the production to tell Maja that tomorrow is the funeral in Bel Potok. I only had him and Maja, no one else. And I’m not young anymore, Maja stays to fight, what will she do“, announced Taki yesterday in tears.



