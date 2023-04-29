Maja Marinković on cooking | Entertainment

Maja Marinković learned from Valentina what is needed for pancakes, but also how to make a sandwich

Source: Zadruga official

One of Maja’s most popular statements is that Mima Karadžić is “our famous actress”, but now a new question threatens to eclipse the glory of the answer she gave in the knowledge quiz. Maja sat with Valentina in isolation and talked about cooking.

“You don’t know how to prepare anything,” asked Valentina, to which Maja told her not to enter the kitchen at all. “I have Jeca, that’s the woman who prepares for me“, said Maja, and when asked by Valentina what she knows how to prepare, she said: “Sandwich… I know how to spread a pancake...”.

“Oh, do you know how to make a pancake”, continued Valentina, to which Maja told her “No, but I know that eggs and water will work…”. Then Maja asked: “Do married women cook every day?“, as if she had fallen from Mars, to which Valentina told her “They don’t cook every day”. However, Maja was shocked to realize that maybe something like that awaits her one day.

Viewers then had the opportunity to watch Maja learn to make a sandwich, but also left numerous comments, including: “Maja shouldn’t even go near the stove, lest she melt the silicone and her face.”

Watch the cooking class:



Maja Marinković on cooking Source: YouTube/ Zadruga Official

