Maja Marinković’s father revealed what his daughter will do after leaving the Cooperative

Maja Marinković is one of the main participants of the Cooperative this year, and her conflicts with partners are already in the center of attention. She entered the sixth season just a few days after the love scandal with Peca Raspopović, the husband of her former best friend Aleksandra Subotic.

Due to the great public interest in this scandal, Maja’s fee in Zadruza jumped – in previous seasons she received 2,000 euros per week, now 4,000, and her father also revealed what Maja will do with all that money when she leaves the reality show.

“When she leaves the Cooperative, she will open a beauty salon. She took an apartment, now she also takes a bar. He wants something for himself. She’s happy right now,” Taki said on the Magazin In show.

The reason why Maja will open a beauty salon lies, among other things, in the fact that she graduated from high school in hairdressing. At one time, her schoolmate told the media what Maja looked like then, but also revealed that she repeated her first year.

“Maja was not a very exemplary student. She went to High School of Hairdressing and since she is a year older than me, she failed the first year and that’s how she came to my class. She was never interested in school, studying and good grades. She was mostly absent from classes, and she was given doubles because of her father Taki. He often came to the school, talked to the teachers and begged them for her grades and behavior because of which she was on the verge of being expelled from the school for unjustified lessons”.

The same source reveals that Maja “was always the leader in society”.

“She always wanted to stand out. Everyone was afraid of her because she was prone to physical confrontations with anyone who got in her way. She knew how to push benches into the hallway when she was angry and when she didn’t like it. No one was allowed to do anything to her says I remember her for her town stories, which were always her main topic, also because of her boyfriends who were mostly involved in criminal activities, as well as the money and gifts she received from them and often bragged around the school. She always liked to be noticed, so, during her 2nd or 3rd year of high school, she had cosmetic surgery on her breasts and lipswhich was foreign to us as her peers”.

