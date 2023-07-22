Maja Marinković ran naked to the car Fun

After ending her relationship with Bilal Brajlović, Maja Marinković returned to Belgrade, and then they started airing all their “dirty laundry” about each other.

In Zadruza, she had several turbulent relationships, first with Marko Janjušević Janjuš, then with Filip Car, Zvezdan Slavnić, Marko Marković, but Bilal Brajlović. She was with Bilal in the sixth season of Zadruga, and when he left the reality show due to a leg injury, she cheated on him with Filip Car. After his return, they did not reconcile, but they continued their relationship after going out into the outside world.

Maja moved to Sarajevo, but the relationship did not last long. The couple broke up, Maja returned to Belgrade, and then they started airing each other’s dirty laundry. While Maja claims that Bilal’s family asked her to convert to Islam, he points out how she locked him up and took his passport.

Soon, Maja presented correspondence in which Bilal threatens to commit suicide if she cheats on him with Marko Janjušević Janjuš, and now he has come forward and revealed the shocking details of their relationship – “She strips naked and runs to the car! That bastard! The building doesn’t hear that, the whole neighborhood hears that!”, said Bilal, then added:

“You don’t know how to behave in such a situation! I can’t leave her! And then we got to a stage where every night, she locks the door, takes my passport and only then can she sleep,” he said, while Sandra Rešić, a former member of the Cooperative, once said that Maja once again went out naked on the street, and then a taxi driver came to her aid.



