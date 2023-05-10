Home » Maja Marinković’s grandfather passed away Fun
The production told Maja Marinković the sad news before going to sleep, at the request of her father Takij Marinković.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Maja Marinković found out in the reality show that her grandfather passed away, after which she could not calm down, and the cooperative members comforted her. Her father, Radomir Taki Marinković, whose father passed away, he asked the production to tell Maja the sad news, so it was done in the evening.

Maja found out about the family tragedy before going to sleep, after which she cried for hours. She first told the news to her best friend, Slađana Lazić, who was with her until the morning.

The news soon spread among the cooperative members, so everyone came to express their condolences, and she was among the first to approach her. Ana Ćurčić, with whom she was not on good terms because of Zvezdan Slavnić. “Think of the blanket, and if you need anything, I’m here,” Ana told her. After Slavnić found out about the sad news, he came over and offered his condolences and talked to her to comfort her.

Maja Marinković
Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

