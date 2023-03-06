Maja Nikolić claims that the song “Samo mi se spava” is a plagiarism of Lady Gaga’s big hit, as well as that it carries a dark energy, and she addressed RTS as well!

Izvor: RTS 1/Screenshot/YouTube/Grand Magazin Tv Grand

“Why do I say it’s a bad song? I congratulate the winner, I’m a patriot and I support Serbia. This performance has already been seen. Lady Gaga performed in 2011, you can see it on YouTube, and the song is called ‘Born This Way’. Lady Gaga’s performance at the Grammys was absolutely copied. Also, the song is mumbling and whispering, where I didn’t understand anything, but not only me, but the whole nation. He has no concept of singing, he could be silent and just jump on stage. It is such a dark song, there is nothing bright in it. A song in which there is no desire to live and no trace of joy. With dark costumes, devils whose tails tear off at the end and with red eyes watching from the edge. I would like to ask you why in the history of mankind so much media space is given to the devil and why such satanic and illuminati figures are glorified? Why do we worship listening to such music?“, commented the translator who joined the Pulse of Serbia show on Kurir television by phone.



See description THE SONG IS STOLEN AND SATANIC! MARRIAGE FOR SERBIA! Maja Nikolić condemned the winner – Luke Black cannot be a role model for children Hide description Izvor: RTS / PrintscreenNo. picture: 6

1 / 6 See also U.S. hype "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing Winter Olympics Izvor: RTS 1/ScreenshotNo. picture: 6

2 / 6 Izvor: RTS / PrintscreenNo. picture: 6

3 / 6 AD Izvor: RTS / PrintscreenNo. picture: 6

4 / 6 Izvor: RTS / PrintscreenNo. picture: 6

5 / 6 Izvor: RTS / PrintscreenNo. picture: 6

6 / 6 AD

“This song is a shame for Serbia because it is demonized with choreography and the dark energy of sleep. He conveys to our children the message that they only need to sleep. It’s collective psychosis. He cannot possibly be a role model for our children. Marija Šerifović’s song is full of spirit and cheerful, children should sing it. We are talking about an Illuminati figure here, and the song is full of such messages and messages about Satanism,” believes Maja.



Luke Black Source: YouTube/ RTS Eurovision Song – Official channel

“I appeal to RTS to make white costumes and that the dancers do not have tails like devils, because Serbia is an Orthodox country with good singers and there is no need to worship devils. The song is dedicated to the devil, it has no quality, the only thing that was good was the production. The performance did draw attention, but it drew attention with its meaning, that is, it is a ritual of worshiping Lucifer. Why is Serbia, the only one that did not impose sanctions on Russia, sending devils to Eurovision? Why are we sending such dark energy?Nikolić asks.

Listen to Lady Gaga’s hit “Born This Way”, and judge whether there are similarities with the one she sings Luke Black…

See also Cathay launches the longest flight in the world: from New York to Hong Kong for 17,000 kilometers. So avoid Russia

Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga Source: YouTube/Lady Gaga

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!