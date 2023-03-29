Maja Marinković showed her bare breasts on Ognjen Amidžić’s show

Izvor: Pink screenshot

The multiple participant of Pink’s reality show Zadruga Maja Marinković was a guest in the last show of Ognjen Amidžić, together with her colleagues and rivals when it comes to her ex Filip Car.

Sanja Grujić, Milica Veselinović, Aleksandra Nikolić sat next to Maja on the couch, and all the participants had to be “tested” before starting the games. Maja Marinković measured that she has 100 cm in the chest, 63 in the waist and 90 in the hips, and then she showed how toned she is.

Maja, dressed in a costume with a deep neckline, had a string tied to her leg with a biscuit hanging from it. The task was to raise her leg so that she could bite into the biscuit, but on that occasion the costume decided to open. At first, only one breast was visible, and the starlet did not respond to the presenter’s calls to pay attention.

