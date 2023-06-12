Major found hanged in the barracks in Belgrade Info

Competent authorities immediately went to the scene to investigate.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Major IN (46) serving in the Ministry of Defense was found hanged today around 4.45 pm in the premises of the “General Jovan Mišković” barracks in Belgrade. announced the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The man was on Command and Staff training. The emergency team responded quickly, but the resuscitation attempt was unsuccessful. Competent authorities immediately went to the scene to investigate. Major IN was born in Šibenik, and has been serving in the Serbian Army since 2000.

FOR SERBIA: If you are depressed or thinking about suicide, there are several ways to get psychological help. The number of the SOS line of the “Laza Lazarevic” clinic is 011/7777-000. The number of the Center “Srce” for providing emotional support to people in crisis and suicide prevention is 0800-300-303.

FOR RS/BiH: You can contact the blue phone when you have a problem and need to talk about how you feel and what’s bothering you. The people who will contact you will listen to you and try to solve the problem together with you.

The Blue Telephone number is 080 05 03 05. The call is free from all networks in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Blue Telephone guarantees the anonymity and confidentiality of all conversations.

