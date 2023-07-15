Major Nelson leaves Xbox: the end of an era

If you’ve been following Xbox for a short time perhaps this name won’t tell you anything, but for those who have been following the Xbox world since its inception, the name of Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb will certainly be well known since it is one of the most famous and important public faces in the history of Xbox. But all stories, sooner or later, must end.

Major Nelson indeed has announced that he will be leaving Xbox to take a new step in his career. It’s certainly not news that comes as a surprise: while since the first Xbox, but especially in the Xbox 360 and Xbox One era, Larry has been a very central figure in communication between Xbox and its fans, he had already been making a step back: his blog MajorNelson.complace of all Xbox public announcements, from the big ones to the weekly discount lists, has been replaced by the more institutional one Xbox Wireand also his presence at showcases and public events was lower than in the past.

The role of Major Nelson was central to the development of Xbox 360 and Xbox Live so as to be named, in 2006, among the “Top 25 People of the Year” from Next Generation Magazine, while Wired mentioned him in 2099 among the “100 Geeks You Should Follow on Twitter“. For us boxers, and above all for those who got to know him in person and verify his great availability and kindness, he will always remain “one of us”: we wish him all the best in his future work adventures!

