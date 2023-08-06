Major Oil Pipeline Leak in Europe Raises Concerns About Energy Supply

Major Oil Pipeline in Europe Suffers Leak, Cause Unknown

On August 5, PERN, the operator of the Polish section of the “Friendship” oil pipeline, reported a leak in Hodech, Poland. The pipeline is responsible for transporting crude oil from Russia to Europe. The leak occurred on one of the two lines that pump oil to Germany, prompting PERN to shut down the affected line while keeping the other operational.

PERN has taken steps to ensure the safety and well-being of nearby residents, claiming that the leak will not cause harm. The damaged section of the pipeline has been located, and preparations for repairs are already underway. The exact cause of the leak is still under investigation.

Firefighters and PERN emergency services responded to the scene, though no reports of a fire have been documented. The scale of the leak appears relatively contained, affecting an area of approximately 30×210 meters.

Despite the incident, the supply to Polish refineries has not been impacted, according to PERN. The company is also in communication with its German partner, who receives crude oil through the pipeline. The German government assured that the security of energy supply remains fully guaranteed.

Although Germany and Poland had stopped receiving Russian crude oil through the Friendship pipeline since January, German media reports suggest that Kazakhstan may be utilizing the pipeline for transporting crude oil to Europe.

The Friendship pipeline is vital in Russia’s crude oil exports to Europe. Divided into the northern and southern routes, it connects Germany and Poland via Belarus and Ukraine, respectively, to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. Approximately one-third of Europe’s crude oil imports in 2021 are expected to be transported through this pipeline, with the remaining two-thirds arriving by sea.

The pipeline has a capacity to transport up to 2 million barrels of crude oil per day, although the flow has decreased due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In October of last year, PERN detected a leak in the western section of the pipeline, approximately 70 kilometers away from Plock in central Poland.

Given the heightened security concerns surrounding energy infrastructure in Europe following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, this incident adds to the general state of alertness. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea have also recently experienced major leaks, further highlighting the need for continuous monitoring and maintenance of critical pipelines.

