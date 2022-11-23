Original title: Major oil producers say output cut plans will continue until the end of next year

In response to Western media reports that “Saudi Arabia and other major oil-producing countries will discuss increasing oil production by 500,000 barrels per day at the ‘OPEC+’ meeting to be held on December 4,” Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other major oil-producing countries have recently criticized This claim was denied, emphasizing that the production cut plan will continue until the end of next year.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Energy Minister Abdul Aziz said on the evening of the 21st local time that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil producing countries will not discuss oil production before the December 4 meeting. Major oil-producing countries plan to cut production by an average of 2 million barrels per day until the end of 2023.

He also said major producers stood ready to intervene if measures such as further production cuts were needed to balance supply and demand.

On the 22nd, UAE Energy Minister Mazrouei, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Badr Mollah, Algerian Energy and Mines Minister Al-Qab, Iraqi Oil Minister Zahra and others also issued statements successively, denying that they will participate in the “OPEC+” meeting. Discuss the issue of increasing production.

On October 5 this year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil-producing countries announced after the 33rd ministerial meeting in Vienna, the capital of Austria, that in view of the uncertainties faced by the global economy and the oil market and the long-term strengthening of the oil market In order to meet the needs of guidance, production will be greatly reduced from November, and the average daily production in August will be lowered by 2 million barrels. The scale of the production cut is equivalent to 2% of the world‘s average daily oil demand.