Major Traffic Accident in Guantanamo Leaves Six People in Critical Condition

The traffic accident in Guantanamo leaves six people in serious condition

A traffic accident that occurred on Wednesday morning in the eastern province of Guantanamo has resulted in at least six people being in serious condition. The Cuban state press has provided an update stating that the incident took place in Loma La Mariana, in the municipality of San Antonio del Sur, when a passenger bus belonging to the territory’s UEB of Omnibus was covering the San Antonio del Sur route.

Dr. Leonel Blanco García, the director of Provincial Health Medical Assistance, who was present at the Dr. Agostinho Neto Teaching General Hospital, confirmed that six individuals classified as Code Red were being transferred to the provincial hospitals in the capital city. Among the injured are five adults and a 13-year-old girl. Three patients have suffered head trauma, one has abdominal trauma, one has thoracic trauma, and the girl has been diagnosed with ocular trauma and a tibia fracture.

The report further states, “Right now, specialized personnel are already attending to the red codes at the Agostinho Neto General Teaching Hospital, where the conditions to receive patients were immediately enlisted, as well as at the Pedro A. Pérez Provincial Pediatric Hospital.”

While the exact causes of the accident are still under investigation, Yonneidis Furones Pelegrín, the motorized traffic officer in the municipality, commented that the loss of control over the vehicle is suspected to be one of the factors. This incident adds to the concerning figures shared by Cuban authorities, indicating that more than 3,600 accidents have occurred in the country in the first five months of this year. It has resulted in 290 deaths and approximately 2,807 injuries.

As Cuba continues to grapple with road safety concerns, it remains crucial to prioritize measures that can minimize these accidents and ensure the safety of all individuals on the roads.

