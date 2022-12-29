Home World Majorino: “The Democratic Party is for legality. Salvini cannot attack us, he sided with Qatar and Putin”
World

Majorino: “The Democratic Party is for legality. Salvini cannot attack us, he sided with Qatar and Putin”

by admin
Majorino: “The Democratic Party is for legality. Salvini cannot attack us, he sided with Qatar and Putin”

MILANO – Pierfrancesco Majorino, center-left candidate in Lombardy for the 2023 regionals, the Qatargate scandal has so far involved the left. Matteo Salvini says that you as a Pd MEP should have checked. What does he answer?
“I believe that the League is the last party in the world that can give lessons on the interference and interference of foreign countries.

See also  Jerusalem, still clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police: 100 injured

You may also like

Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

French flu epidemic worsens, health minister says medical...

With the return of Netanyahu, Israel plunges towards...

Make a good combination of policies to accelerate...

Japan restricts Chinese tourists, the United States, the...

[Year-end inventory]The decoupling of the West and the...

Pope at Audience: Be careful not to become...

Turkey: European mayors with Imamoglu, the anti-Erdogan sentenced...

Pope to young people in Taize: May the...

Kosovo, tension drops: the Serbian army withdraws from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy