MILANO – Pierfrancesco Majorino, center-left candidate in Lombardy for the 2023 regionals, the Qatargate scandal has so far involved the left. Matteo Salvini says that you as a Pd MEP should have checked. What does he answer?
“I believe that the League is the last party in the world that can give lessons on the interference and interference of foreign countries.
Majorino: “The Democratic Party is for legality. Salvini cannot attack us, he sided with Qatar and Putin”
MILANO – Pierfrancesco Majorino, center-left candidate in Lombardy for the 2023 regionals, the Qatargate scandal has so far involved the left. Matteo Salvini says that you as a Pd MEP should have checked. What does he answer?