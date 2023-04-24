Majority of Americans Don’t Want Trump or Biden to Run Again

24.04.2023

A new poll shows that most Americans do not want Trump or Biden to run again in 2024 for the presidency of the United States. But among all the Republican contenders, Trump’s current approval rating is still far ahead. If Biden becomes the Democratic nominee, 41% of respondents said they would probably or definitely vote for him.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) A poll released by NBC News on April 23 showed that 60% of Americans believed that Trump should not run for president again, and 30% of them said their main reason was Criminal charges against Trump in New York.

Trump leads party by a wide margin

Still, about two-thirds of Republicans still back Trump and dismiss concerns about his candidacy. Sixty-eight percent of Republicans surveyed said they believed the multiple investigations into Trump were politically motivated.

Among all the Republican contenders, Trump’s approval rating in the party is far ahead. 46 percent of respondents said they would support Trump if the primary was held immediately, compared with 31 percent for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 31 percent for former Vice President Mike Pence. ) with a support rate of 6%.

Political situation |



03.04.2023



48% of respondents think Biden should not run again because of his age

Seventy percent of all respondents believe Biden should not run for re-election. Among Democratic respondents, 51 percent think Biden should not run for re-election. Forty-eight percent of Democratic respondents said the main reason Biden should not run was his age — he was 80 or older.

If Biden becomes the Democratic nominee, 41% of respondents said they would very likely or definitely vote for him, while 47% said they would vote for an uncertain Republican candidate. Broken down by party, 88% of Democratic voters said they would definitely or probably vote for Biden, compared with 22% of independents and 3% of Republicans.

In the poll, 41% of adults approved of Biden’s work performance, and 54% did not approve of it, which is lower than the ratings in January this year where 45% approved and 50% did not approve of Biden’s work performance. Broken down by party, 83% of Democrats approve of Biden’s job performance, compared with 30% of independents and 6% of Republicans.

Biden is more popular than Trump

The poll also showed that Biden remains more popular than Trump: 38% of adults have a favorable view of the current president, compared with 48% who view it unfavorably. By contrast, 34 percent of adults have a positive opinion of Trump and 53 percent have a negative opinion of him.

The poll, conducted by pollsters at Public Opinion Strategies and Hart Research, interviewed 1,000 adults between April 14 and 18, and has a margin of error of about 3 percent.

Trump announced on November 15 last year that he will participate in the US presidential election for the third time. Biden is expected to formally announce his re-election bid in the 2024 election as soon as this week.

（NBC News）

© 2023Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.