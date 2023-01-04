In the early morning of January 1, 2023, the signs and billboards in Times Square in New York City, USA lit up the colorful lights of “Happy New Year 2023” after 12 o’clock on New Year’s Eve. This New Year’s Eve, an estimated 1 million people crowded into Times Square to welcome the new year. However, a latest Gallup poll released on January 3 showed that most Americans are pessimistic about the prospects for 2023. (Image credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

[Look at China, January 4, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Cheng Wen) After three years of challenging years from the Great Plague, Americans continue toprospectofpessimisticattitude into2023year.an up-to-datepollshow, in relation toeconomy、politicsMost Americans gave pessimistic forecasts on 12 of the 13 issues in the , social and international domains.

A Gallup poll released on Tuesday, January 3 found that about eight in 10 U.S. adults believe 2023 will be a difficult year for the economy (79%), with tax payments rising rather than falling (81%) ), the budget deficit will increase or not decrease (78%); more than 60% of Americans believe that prices will rise rapidly (65%) and the stock market will fall (63%) in the next year-both in 2022 Happened. In addition, slightly more than half (53%) of Americans predict that unemployment will rise in 2023 – an economic problem that will not be a big problem for the United States in 2022.

In terms of domestic affairs, 90% of Americans expect 2023 to be a year of political conflict in the United States, 72% believe that crime will rise, and 56% expect multiple strikes by unions.

When it comes to international affairs, 85 percent of American adults predict that the year ahead will be filled with international conflict, not peace. 64% believe that the power of the United States in the world will decline, while 73% believe that the power of Communist China will increase.

The only optimistic forecast is that 64% of Americans expect Russia’s influence in the world to decline by 2023, reflecting the reality of Russia’s growing frustration in its invasion of Ukraine.

The polls are a nationally representative, probability-based online survey of U.S. adults conducted by Gallup between December 5-19, 2022.

Since 1960, Gallup has asked Americans about their predictions for the coming year. Previous surveys were conducted via face-to-face or telephone interviews, and the results are not directly comparable to data currently collected via web-based surveys.

However, historical data generally show that Americans’ forecasts for the coming year depend largely on their perceptions of the domestic and international climate at the time. Likewise, a recent Gallup poll underlines the public’s pessimistic outlook for domestic problems forecasts for 2023.

Government, the economy and inflation are the most important issues facing the US in 2022, and economic confidence remains one of the worst data since the Great Depression.

The drop in economic confidence is largely due to the highest level of inflation in the U.S. in more than 40 years, which most Americans say is leaving their households in financial distress. U.S. annual inflation fell to 7.1% in November 2022, but remains near a 40-year high.

Additionally, public perceptions of local crime reached an all-time high in October 2022, with perceptions of national crime also rising slightly.

Again, party approval in this poll is the biggest demographic differentiator in forecasts for 2023, as Democratic President Joe Biden continues to control the White House, and Democrats are generally more optimistic about 2023 than Republicans and independents. A More Hopeful Attitude – This is typical, with Americans who identify with the incumbent’s party generally more optimistic about their prospects for the year ahead.

A majority of Democrats expect five positive developments in 2023: These include full or increased employment (69%), reasonably rising prices (53%), a rising stock market (53%), growing U.S. power (56%) and Russia. Decreased strength (79%). Democrats’ most pessimistic predictions for 2023: bipartisan political cooperation (13%) and a year of peace largely free of international disputes (21%).

Most Republicans don’t have any optimistic forecasts for 2023. The most “optimistic” statistic is that 47% of Republicans expect Russia’s influence in the world to decline, compared to 61% of independents. It’s also the only positive development among independents that more than half agree with.

Then, in addition to 36% of Republicans who expect fewer union strikes in the coming year, only 4% to 23% of Republicans are positive on the other 11 issues.

The aggregate results showed that Americans approached 2023 with great skepticism and little expectation that the economic struggles of 2022 would abate in 2023. In addition, considering that the Republicans won control of the US House of Representatives and the Democrats continued to control the Senate and the White House, it is not unreasonable for most Americans to worry that partisan politics will not improve and the government will be divided in 2023.