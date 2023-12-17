Makala, more than a place of detention, a death hall ~ dohouatt

In Makala prison in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), there are more deaths than days in the year. Indeed, since the beginning of this year, the central prison of Makala – Kinshasa Penitentiary and Reeducation Center – has recorded more than 500 deaths. Another paradoxical fact is that Makala prison is not located in the commune of Makala, but in another; that of Selembao.

Makala, similar to African prisons

We have always been told that prisons are places of rehabilitation. However, in the DRC, this assertion contradicts the latest report from the NGO “Bill Clinton Foundation for Peace”. It’s not the Boiro camp, nor even Maca, it’s a fusion of the two, but worse. In fact, the calendar year of 2023 has 365 days. At Makala prison in the DRC, we we are at 500 dead. However, we are only a few weeks away from the end of the year. Suffice to say, the number of deaths is not far from increasing.

The state of affairs at Makala prison

Built in 1957 for 1,500 inmates, Makala prison today has 11,000. This massification of the prison population makes Makala the most populated prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo. With meager food rations and an ever-increasing prison population, there will soon be no room or food. But the prison administration wants to be reassuring. Of the many detainees only a handful were convicted, tried and sentenced. The others, three quarters of the prisoners, are “preventative detainees”.

An NGO that fights

The NGO “Bill Clinton Peace Foundation” describes the poor conditions of detention of detainees. Indeed, she believes that these deaths are due to the inhumane treatment suffered by the prisoners. And, also, prison overcrowding that the authorities are unable to contain. Kinshasa must be full of scoundrels, I say. The foundation, unlike those we interviewed, does not round numbers. There fondation estimates that the exact number of prisoners who died in custody is 505. However, the prison administration firmly denies these figures put forward by the NGO. It’s not 505, but 300 inmates who died in incarceration according to her. How encouraging. Good job guys. Prison authorities believe that these deaths are due to overcrowding, chronic diseases, cholera and many others. However, in this “many others” we can cram all the evils of the earth.

Customs clearance attempts

And the prison administration acquits itself by asserting that the majority of prisoners they receive are already in bad shape. The prison administration, according to RFI, states: “There are others who came sick, others with chronic illnesses. There are many detainees who are arrested already in a very poor state of health, sometimes they hang out in security service cells. We do not know how to give details of how they ended up in this state, because they come thin, sometimes in an unrecoverable state. Their condition requires real care. But one thing is clear: they benefit from good medical and food care at Makala prison.” I love this rhetoric.

Improvements in the viewfinder

Obviously, there is a dysfunction in the processing of files. Slowness and administrative cumbersomeness are, it must be said, seeds and open doors to corruption. Even though many Makala prisoners claim that they are wrongly detained, a little speed in processing cases would ultimately be very commendable. In addition, there is a very striking aspect to note: more than 2000 detainees are military personnel. In addition, several senior army officers and generals are languishing in Makala prison for having instigated putsches. If there is one thing that is reassuring, the administration penitentiary intends to tackle the problem head on. Also, the evacuation of several inmates to Luzumu prison, Kongo Central 3t in other provinces has begun.