(Original title: A record! The Japanese government approved a fiscal year budget of 863 billion U.S. dollars to issue a large amount of bonds to raise funds)

News from the Financial Associated Press on December 23 (edited by Zhou Ziyi)On Friday, the Japanese government announced a record 114.4 trillion yen ($863 billion) budget for the next fiscal year starting next April, a big jump from the current fiscal year’s 107.6 trillion yen budget. Big leap.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet approved the budget on Friday, along with a bond issuance plan. Budget spending will be financed by the government issuing large amounts of bonds.

The draft budget shows that Japan will spend record levels of social welfare spending and military spending as it faces a growing aging population and regional security concerns. Among them, annual defense spending in the next fiscal year will increase by more than a quarter.

defense budget

Defense accounts for the bulk of the FY2023 budget increase. Starting next fiscal year, Japan will boost defense spending by 26.3 percent to a record 6.8 trillion yen ($51.7 billion), 1.4 trillion yen more than this year.

Japan to allocate 897 billion yen from budget for weapons development, more than previous four years combined; plans to buy at 250 billion yen16 F-35 stealth fighters.

Japan will also increase spending on drones, cyber warfare capabilities, ballistic missile defense systems, reconnaissance and communications satellites, warships and transport aircraft.

In addition, Kishida has proposed a controversial plan to double Japan’s defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2027.

The scale of bond issuance also hit a record

To fund defense spending, the government decided to issue construction bonds worth 434.3 billion yen in fiscal 2023, an unprecedented move.

But it also means that Japan has a longer road to reducing its public debt, which is now more than 2.5 times the size of its economy.

On the plus side, the draft budget forecasts a record 69.44 trillion yen in Japanese tax revenue, driven by strong corporate performance and job growth.