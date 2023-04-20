Makeup testers full of bacteria | Magazine

An experiment with makeup testers showed results that women will not like.

We are not even aware that bacteria are all around us and sometimes it is very difficult to avoid them. From the moment you enter the mall, you will be in contact with them every step of the way. However, women know very well how much it means to test makeup products. They check which shade is best for their skin type, hoping not to make a mistake when buying. Scientists have shown how unaware they are of what they put on their skin.

They decided to take swabs from lipsticks, blushes, eyeshadows, concealers and mascaras to see if they contained bacteria. What surprised them themselves was that the blushes, lipsticks and shadows did not have any microbes. However, bacteria that can cause it were found on all other products staphylococcal infection, urinary tract infections, respiratory diseases and pneumonia.

According to the words dermatologists To Tami Case, staphylococcus bacteria is the leading cause infection skin and soft tissue that lead to pimples. “Although most staph infections are not serious, Staphylococcus aureus can cause serious bloodstream infections, pneumonia or bone and joint infections,” she said and advised how to test the product.

Use one disposable applicator and place it on the back of your hand. Scientists conducted a similar experiment on makeup testers in 2017. They took the samples to a lab and found that they all tested positive for Staphilococcus aureus. Many other bacteria were also found on the samples. Watch the clip:

