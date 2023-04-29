Maks Ferstapen insults George Russell | Sports

Max Verstappen and George Russell brought at least something interesting to the “sprint race” of Formula 1 in Baku.

The fans didn’t have much fun at the lackluster Formula 1 “sprint race” in Baku, but Max Verstappen made sure we got some drama. The two-time consecutive champion already in the first lap was enraged by the aggressiveness of George Russell from Mercedes, with whom he had contact, so that he almost ended up in the fence, and it is already well known how tense everyone was that the “sprint” was organized only a day before the race. so major damage cannot be repaired…

In the end, everything was fine with Verstappen’s car, but he decided to deal with Russell when the race ended, so even the cameras “caught” their unexpected verbal argument.

“Man, I had no grip. What do you want me to do?”he spoke to his older colleague, apostrophizing that he did not intentionally make a “hole” in his car, which could be a big problem ahead of the race in Baku: “Well, no one has a grip. You have to give me space…”. Verstappen did not like the answer and said that “he can expect the same next time”, while the British media reported that he was upset muttered and “fuck it”.

Verstappen could not get close to Leclerc, mainly due to the MASSIVE hole he had in the sidepod! The hole increased the drag of his RedBull significantly, reducing the high-speed acceleration and top speed (Original screenshot by@redbulletin)#F1#BakuGP#AzerbaidjanGPpic.twitter.com/lda5LCwSp5 — F1 Data Analysis (@F1DataAnalysis)April 29, 2023

Russell said after the “sprint” that he did not understand why Ferstappen was so angry, since he ended up in third place and won six points, adding that it was crazy of him to expect others to avoid him. “If the roles were reversed, I’m sure Ferstappen would have done the same. That’s part of racing. Let’s move on, we’re all adults and this is Formula 1!”, emphasized the Mercedes driver.

Let’s remind you that the addition to the sprint does not affect the schedule for the race in Baku, but on Friday we watched the qualifications in which Verstappen took second place behind Leclerc, while Russell failed to enter “Q3”.

