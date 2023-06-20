Home » Maksym Bordus, the Ukrainian kickboxing champion killed at the front
World

Maksym Bordus, the Ukrainian kickboxing champion killed at the front

by admin
Maksym Bordus, the Ukrainian kickboxing champion killed at the front

Ukrainian kickboxing champion Maksym Bordus was killed fighting Russian forces, according to a website listing athletes killed during the war. Bordus was reportedly killed on June 11 in “fierce fighting against the Russian invaders,” according to “Sport Angels,” a Ukrainian website created with the assistance of the Sports Committee that brings together NGOs and non-Olympic sports federations. “Every day he brought Ukraine’s victory closer with a weapon in his hand, but he himself will not see it,” she wrote below a photograph of Bordus posing with several medals. A petition was posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s website calling for Bordus to be posthumously awarded the title “Hero of Ukraine”. Sport Angels says he won dozens of tournaments and was the World Association of Kickboxing (WAKO) champion of Ukraine. Bordus, born in 2000, had signed up to fight for the Ukrainian army on the first day of the full-scale invasion of Russia in February last year. In the petition it is written that he was killed by a Russian grenade during a combat mission in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian sports minister Vadym Huttsait said in April that 262 Ukrainian athletes had been killed in the war.

See also  Meta Catania grants an encore, poker to vice-leader Came Dosson

You may also like

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “SIMULACRI 3” by Marco...

breaking latest news of Bob Dylan in Donostia...

Punishing passengers in transport in Belgrade | Info

UK bill would outlaw schools from boycotting Israel...

MAN The TGX of the Comitras Cooperative wins...

Hunter Biden settles for two minor tax offenses...

Sixty years of communications with the Red Telephone

Budanov is alive. The head of Ukrainian intelligence...

Meloni-Macron meeting, agreement on migrants and support for...

BiH Luxembourg live broadcast livestream | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy