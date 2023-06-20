Maksym Bordus, the Ukrainian kickboxing champion killed at the front

Ukrainian kickboxing champion Maksym Bordus was killed fighting Russian forces, according to a website listing athletes killed during the war. Bordus was reportedly killed on June 11 in “fierce fighting against the Russian invaders,” according to “Sport Angels,” a Ukrainian website created with the assistance of the Sports Committee that brings together NGOs and non-Olympic sports federations. “Every day he brought Ukraine’s victory closer with a weapon in his hand, but he himself will not see it,” she wrote below a photograph of Bordus posing with several medals. A petition was posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s website calling for Bordus to be posthumously awarded the title “Hero of Ukraine”. Sport Angels says he won dozens of tournaments and was the World Association of Kickboxing (WAKO) champion of Ukraine. Bordus, born in 2000, had signed up to fight for the Ukrainian army on the first day of the full-scale invasion of Russia in February last year. In the petition it is written that he was killed by a Russian grenade during a combat mission in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian sports minister Vadym Huttsait said in April that 262 Ukrainian athletes had been killed in the war.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

