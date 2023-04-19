Malagasy New Year: the celebration of the harvest and the season of purification ~ Blaogy Ampela

Since the 1800s, the celebration of the Malagasy New Year has been done on the first day/first moon of the month Alahamady. This year, the celebrations took place on March 21 and 22.

The Malagasy calendar

The Malagasy calendar, inherited from Arabic astrology, has 12 months and 12 signs of the Zodiac. The year begins with the month of Alhamady which corresponds to the end of March. The month Alhamady coincides with the rice harvest and the end of the rainy season. The New Year is an occasion to congratulate oneself on having emerged victorious from the Summerthe cyclone, and the green grass.

The historical origin of Alahamady

King Ralambo (1575-1610) was born in Ambohitrabibi the start day of Vava Alahamady (the first moon of the month of Alhamady). To celebrate his birthday, Ralambo chose that day as the beginning of the year and imposed it as a royal feast day. The month of Alhamady brings many changes according to the cycles of nature. The rainy season and cyclones are perceived as purifying elements. King Ralambo also chose this day to perform the royal bathing ritual.

Note: King Rabiby (Habib 1500-1575), of Arab origin, changed the names of the 12 months Indigenous people with the names of Arabic astrology. So he’s the king Rabbi who first used the name Alhamady in the kingdoms Again.

The celebration of New Year malagasy

Before the said celebration, the “afo tsy maty” or “the unquenchable fire” marks the end of the year. It consists of lighting a fire during the evening and keeping it on until the dawn of the new year. During the unquenchable fire, people can also bring to remember or “made in Madagascar” lanterns in the streets. According to the culture, fire is a purifying element. People can enjoy theunquenchable fire to purify their house or whatever, in order to receive the blessings and remove the curses.

A preview of the celebration on March 22, 2023 in Ambohitrabiby: (Photo credit

Augustine Andriamananoro)

During this celebration of the beginning of the year “Alahamady”, those who practice ancestralism bathe in the sacred waters of the pay like a Ambatondardama . The bath means purification to better start the new cycle. Each Malagasy ethnic group recognizes the bath as a ritual that encourages better reconnection with the ancestors and the Creator Zanahary. Among the Sakalava of Menabe and Boina, the Hitting is the most popular ritual celebration.

Sacred bathing in a doany (Photo credit: Official Full Master)

Those who attend in the celebration areas, such as in the rova, rejoice in a unique celebration. But the most important thing to remember is the fortification of the Malagasy fihavanana. Sharing nofokena mitam-pihavanana brings back the memory of friendship and union. THE rice with milk soaked in honey is the wish for a better life. Sharing is very symbolic.

Glossary:

Alhamady: Aries (Astrology)

Price: A place of worship where we meet the great spirits

Summer: rainy season (October to March but to be reviewed due to climate change)

New Year: Novel an

Castle: Malagasy royal palace

Peaceful meat: zebu meat to share to demonstrate the fihavanana

Vand there is milk with honey: Rice accompanied by honey and milk to wish a sweet and better life

Navoko Laurencia Razafindriatiana