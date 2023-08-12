Home » Malamovida in Palermo, three traders fined in the historic center
World

Malamovida in Palermo, three traders fined in the historic center

by admin
Malamovida in Palermo, three traders fined in the historic center

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

The carabinieri of the Piazza Verdi company, assisted by colleagues from the labor inspectorate nucleus, the municipal police and the inspection contingent of the national labor inspectorate, who arrived in Sicily in mid-July to intensify checks on protection and safety at work, fined three public establishments in Palermo during the checks…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Malamovida in Palermo, three traders fined in the historic center appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Linux 6.4 kernel release: initial support for Apple's M2 chip_Performance_Monitor_Sensor

You may also like

August in music in Cefalù, the appointments

Udinese – Beto and Thauvin are ready for...

News Udinese – MVP Thauvin speaks: “We are...

From September 1, banks can increase the prices...

How actor Jared Leto does his makeup |...

The Justice Department has appointed a special prosecutor...

Photos of the devastation after the fires in...

More usable spectrum enhances the 4G and 5G...

Retirees run over and killed by a car....

Chef’Special Releases “Miracles”, First Track From Upcoming Album

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy