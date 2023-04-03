In Malaysia the death penalty it will no longer be mandatory for certain serious crimes: this was decided by parliament with a large majority vote, which came after a moratorium in 2018. The decision concerns the death penalty following conviction for 11 crimes, including murder and terrorism; there are currently over a thousand people convicted of these crimes awaiting execution (the new law will also be retroactive).

After today’s vote – which has yet to be confirmed by the upper house of the Malaysian parliament, which is taken for granted – the death penalty can only be decided by judges in exceptional cases. In Malaysia, however, the death penalty is still possible, under certain conditions, for more than 20 different crimes. According to official data, 1,318 people have been sentenced to death in Malaysia since 1992.