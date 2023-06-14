Mali in the colors of the referendum ~ MOH Aventure

Since the parachuting of the military into power in August 2020, Mali has been preparing for its very first election on June 18, 2023. It begins with a referendum to approve the new constitution which will bring the country into the fourth republic. Even if civil society organizations and political parties are massively calling for a YES vote, the mobilization remains timid.

Bamako is waking up to a surprising freshness at the start of winter. The stifling summer heat then gives way for this day to this beautiful weather. The few early risers are already in the streets. The long morning greetings accumulate… On the media the calls for “ a massive yes for the referendum are increasing everywhere. These statements are often empty in argument. Even on mobile phones, the atmosphere of the referendum is felt through the incessant messages calling to vote YES or to slip white cards into the ballot box. So the telephone companies Malians now influence the people’s vote?

The Malian capital already shines with the color of the referendum, the billboards are stormed by supporters of YES.

On my old carcass motorcycle, my musical helmet on my ears, the song ” the country is bad by Tiken jah Fakoly is at full blast. Around me, in this monstrous traffic jam typical of the beginning of the week, a caravan of supporters of the carte blanche distributes a book bearing the image of the President of the Transition. We often go so far as to say that the OUI is synonymous with paradise and NO its opposite. In the streets of the Malian capital, we talk about everything except reality in this story of a new constitution. A crowd of young people all wearing white t-shirts cut off traffic. They lead a procession to the largest stadium in Mali for the great mobilization for YES, chaired by the President of the National Transitional Council, Colonel Malick Diaw. According to my friend Cheick Oumar Konaré, ” all these young onlookers defend only their 2000f of gasoline costs. Most know nothing about this new constitution. »

Since the start of the campaign on June 2, political parties and civil society organizations have begun to call to vote for a massive YES. The few political organizations and coalitions are investing for a Not explosive. In particular the CMAS of Imam Mahmoud Dicko, the CODEM, the appeal of February 20, 2023 to save Mali…

Initially scheduled for March 19, the referendum was postponed by the Malian authorities for this June 18. This project of the new constitution is carried by the Malians at the end of the National meetings of the Refoundation, according to the government. This constitution is an essential element of the vast reform project notified by the holders of the current power. This justifies their departure from power in 2024 for the return of civilians to business.

Voters will have the choice on June 18 to come, between a white ballot for Yes and red for No, specifies the decree. However, it remains to be noted that despite the massive popularization of this constitution which received more media coverage, many of our citizens have no control over its content. But some media remain dynamic in providing daily information on the strengths and weaknesses of this new constitution which divide the Malians.

A new constitution to change everything?

In this draft constitution of 14 Titles and 191 articles, Mali intends to take a new institutional step in its existence. If the coup is once again seen as ” an indescribable crime against the people of Mali » stipulated by article 187. There is no guarantee to banish the putsch in Mali, according to the provisions of article 188 which gives « amnesty to the perpetrators of the putsch in the new republic. Whereas for many people, including according to my reading of the socio-political situation, the putsch in Mali should be made unforgivable. The country’s institutions remain eight with the overpressure of the High Council of Communities, the division of the National Assembly (Parliament) into two chambers, that of deputies and senators. A new institution is emerging, it is indeed the Court of Auditors.

Any initiative going to the third term would no longer be possible in Mali, according to the details of article 45 of the new constitution: “ under no circumstances can anyone exercise more than two terms of office as President of the Republic “. The power of the President of the Republic is fully reinforced in the new constitution carried by the military currently holding power. He appoints the Prime Minister and the members of the government and defines the policy of the nation of which the government would only be an executor. But the President of the Republic can be removed by the parliament in the event of the ” high treason according to the provisions of article 73 of the constitution submitted to referendum.

A country still secular

Overlooking the provisions on the guarantees of rights and freedoms, in the chapter “ l’Etat “the new constitution does not change the motto” One people – One goal – One faith of Mali, and the name of the national anthem. But in article 31 of this chapter, French loses its place as an official language by ceding it to the national languages. It then becomes a language of work without further details. All in all, notwithstanding the anger of certain religious groupings, the secular form of the country remains unchanged.

The defense of the homeland has become “a duty for all citizens” aged 18 or over, and can be mobilized alongside the Armed and Security Forces to defend mother earth.

Still, this new constitution, which is based on Malian societal values, the heroic struggles for the advent of democracy in the country, universal values ​​and which intends to promote the ” ideals of refoundation carried by the Malian people is simply rejected by some frank of the population.

Will this constitution be approved by Malians on June 18, 2023 ?