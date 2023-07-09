Home » Mallorca Live Festival sets a date for its seventh edition
Mallorca Live Festival sets a date for its seventh edition

After establishing itself as one of the essential European festivals with its sixth edition last May, which brought together a total of 65,000 attendees over three days of live music to remember, Mallorca Live Festival has announced dates for 2024.

The sixth round of the Mallorcan event, held on May 18, 19 and 20, closed the curtain with the word “confidence” and can be defined as the edition in which Mallorca consolidates its own music festival and a reference for the resident and the national and international tourist.

The experience of this past edition came hand in hand with Black Eyed Peas, The Chemical Brothers, The Kooks, Vetusta Morla, Quevedo, Stereo Bomb, Bad Gyal, Moderate y Viva Sweden, among many other national and international artists and bands. Although the poster for the 2024 edition is yet to come out, all those who want to go can prepare now, because they can already secure their place at this event.

