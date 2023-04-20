Mallorca Live Festival shares the schedules of its entire poster

Let us remember that the festival will have a total of five stages (Estrella Damm, INNSiDE, Endesa, Balearia Flexas and Radio 3) through which all the performances of pop, rock, urban, rap, electronic, etc. groups will pass, from Black Eyed Peas until The Chemical Brothersgoing by The Kooks, Quevedo, Vetusta Morla, Stereo Bomb, Peggy Gou, Moderat, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Natos and Waor, Viva Sweden, The Dandy Warhols, Ayax and Prok, Second, The Reytons, Leon Benavente, Geneva, Helena Hauff, Sven Väth, Carlangas, Chk Chk Chk, Gazzi, Mall Record, Yendry y Seun Kuti & Egypt 80among many others.

The performances will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will last until 6 a.m., but if you want to have all the information, it is best to visit the festival website and analyze all line up to set up your own tour.

To this we must add that the Mallorca Live Festival also collaborates with the Independent Music Awards (MIN)which will be held the night before, the may 17thcon Samantha Hudson as a presenter. In fact, Hudson, one of the artists at the party Flexas in which they will also be Mind Enterprises, Joe Crepúsculo, Hidrogenesse, Loco Mía, Putilatex, Mueveloreina, LVL1, Cascales, Megane Mercury & Nicki Lauda o La Prohibida & Algora, among other names. The Flexas party is added, therefore, to the parties Cocoon y To Found, previously announced. The XV delivery of these awards sponsored by the Independent Phonographic Union will take place at the Palma Auditorium.

