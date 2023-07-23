Home » Malodorous patches in the sea of ​​Aspra, controls by the Municipality to find those responsible for the spills
Malodorous patches in the sea of ​​Aspra, controls by the Municipality to find those responsible for the spills

Malodorous patches in the sea of ​​Aspra, controls by the Municipality to find those responsible for the spills

by palermotoday.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The discharges end up in the sea and pollute the Aspra sea. In recent days, the municipal administration of Bagheria has launched some investigations to trace the source of the spills that have been detected in the body of water between the French area and the Sarello. The councilor with the delegation on the village took an interest in the matter…

