Home World Malta-Italy, the report cards: Pessina and Retegui, goals and quality from 6.5 –
World

Malta-Italy, the report cards: Pessina and Retegui, goals and quality from 6.5 –

by admin
Malta-Italy, the report cards: Pessina and Retegui, goals and quality from 6.5 –
  1. Malta-Italy, the report cards: Pessina and Retegui, 6.5 goals and quality The Gazzetta dello Sport
  2. The victory against Malta doesn’t change the scenario. Mancini had to impose a new project after the World Cup elimination. Retegui gives us a smile but how sad it is to go begging from abroad ALL WEB market
  3. Malta-Italy, Romagnoli immediately protagonist: torpedo from distance, but the ball… We are Lazio
  4. Mancini isn’t happy: “We could have done better. What? Almost everything” The Gazzetta dello Sport
  5. Malta-Italy result 0-2: Mancini smiles with goals from Retegui and Pessina Corriere della Sera
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Ta, Russia and Uzbekistan hold joint military exercises near the Afghan border

You may also like

Average exchange rate of the euro March 27,...

Slovakia BiH live broadcast livestream | Sport

revealed the resolution and frame rate of the...

Weather forecast March 27, 2023 | weather forecast

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles towards the...

Crisis Berrettini, the sentence of Bertolucci that sinks...

Possible price increase and shortage of meat |...

Liechtenstein – Iceland 0:7 | Sport

Airport in Pristina evacuated due to explosion |...

Tragedy in Custonaci, that’s who the victims are

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy