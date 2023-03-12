Astrology reveals which zodiac signs will be mama’s boys all their lives.

Source: YouTube/Netflix

A man who is associated with the main epithet “mama’s son” can be a real nightmare for many women. Mom’s sons are known for not making decisions without her opinion and influence, because throughout their lives they have relied more on her than on their father, brothers or sisters. Although they have respect for the woman they are dating or married to, the fact is that most do not find it fun to compete with their husband’s mother. The horoscope reveals in which signs such men are most often born:

BIK

Taurus men see their mothers as heroes. Most often, they are spoiled by them and enjoy such treatment. They don’t like to be opposed, and the stars say that they often feel insignificant around them. Many don’t want to admit it, but Tauruses allow it to always be as mother says.

RAK

Cancer loves to talk to his mother and it often happens that he does it much more than with his wife. He likes to exchange messages with her, and the Cancer mother always knows everything about her son: how he spends his days, what happens at work and what bothers him or doesn’t bother him in marriage. Cancer loves his mother’s wise advice and it is important for him that she is well informed in his choice of partner.

A VIRGIN

If you were in a relationship with someone born under the sign of Virgo, you would see that every decision your husband makes must include his mother. A Virgo man likes his mother to know everything, and her approval is most important to him. He sees nothing objectionable in that, and if anyone thinks his mother is a problem, they will earn the Virgo’s wrath.

