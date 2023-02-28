“Finish in beauty”. This is how Romano Rabachin explains the purchase of a TGX Drudi Performance a few years after his retirement. But the majestic vehicle, complete with a dedication from the designer, is also the seal to a life dedicated to road haulage, for thirty years in the name of MAN and its dealer Euroman, which also blows out its 30 candles.

We can consider the well-known designer’s signature on the well-known German Lion truck as the right tribute to a special driver, a bit like the MotoGP champions for whom he designs fairings and helmets. It is a TGX 18,580 and therefore the engine is entrusted to the powerful MAN D38, a 15.2-litre six-cylinder Euro 6e turbodiesel capable of delivering a power of 580 HP with a torque of 2,900 Nm. The driveline is completed by the MAN automated gearbox 12-speed TipMatic with retarder, EfficientRoll and Idle Speed ​​Driving to further improve the driving experience, thanks also to the MAN ComfortSteering electronic steering and the particular chassis efficiency guaranteed by the air suspension and the fully electronic management system. Without forgetting the SmartSelect, the on-board function selector that is unique in the world of industrial vehicles, leather seats and steering wheel, digital instrumentation with two 12.3” monitors. Great attention is also paid to safety with all the most advanced driving assistance systems: EBS electronic braking system, ABS, EBA emergency braking assistant, EVBec electronic engine braking, ESP electronic stability control, ASR, speed regulation distance control ACC Stop & Go, topography-dependent cruise control MAN EfficientCruise, lane assistance MAN Lane Change Support, cornering assistant MAN Turn Assist, attention monitoring MAN Attention Guard, MAN Easy Start and tire pressure monitoring TPM.