Home » Man accused of incest is extradited to Puerto Rico to face charges
World

Man accused of incest is extradited to Puerto Rico to face charges

by admin
Man accused of incest is extradited to Puerto Rico to face charges

Man extradited to Puerto Rico from Dominican Republic and arrested for incest

A 24-year-old man, Raymer Polanco Constanzo, has been extradited from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico and arrested on an arrest warrant for incest. Polanco was arrested on Wednesday night at the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in San Juan by agents of the Puerto Rico Police, the Federal Marshals Office, and the Extradition Division of the Puerto Rico Department of Justice.

Polanco is facing 13 counts of incest and one count of lewd acts for events that occurred on May 14, 2022, in the municipality of Canóvanas, where he sexually abused a minor. Judge Lirio del Mar González of the Court of Carolina imposed bail of 1.4 million dollars.

This arrest comes as a result of collaboration between local and federal agencies to bring the suspect to justice. The authorities are urging anyone with information on this case or any other incidents of abuse to come forward and report it.

The extradition and arrest of Polanco serve as a reminder of the commitment of law enforcement to hold individuals accountable for such serious crimes.

See also  Shanghai added 788 local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia on April 30, 7084 local asymptomatic infections, and no new cases in the investigation of risk groups for two consecutive days.

You may also like

Simona Halep, Paris Match interview

Bruno Petković and Iva Šarić got married Fun

Israel returns to hostage negotiations table

Why do LOTO millionaires want to remain anonymous...

the seafront promenade transformed into an indefinite expanse...

Young man tells what Christmas and the end...

«The Legion of Honor does not remove itself...

VOLVO TRUCKS The first electric trucks delivered in...

Israel took control of Hamas’ ‘elite neighborhood’ in...

DAIMLER TRUCK A Mercedes-Benz eActros accompanies Coca-Cola’s Christmas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy