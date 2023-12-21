Man accused of incest is extradited to Puerto Rico to face charges

Man extradited to Puerto Rico from Dominican Republic and arrested for incest

A 24-year-old man, Raymer Polanco Constanzo, has been extradited from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico and arrested on an arrest warrant for incest. Polanco was arrested on Wednesday night at the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in San Juan by agents of the Puerto Rico Police, the Federal Marshals Office, and the Extradition Division of the Puerto Rico Department of Justice.

Polanco is facing 13 counts of incest and one count of lewd acts for events that occurred on May 14, 2022, in the municipality of Canóvanas, where he sexually abused a minor. Judge Lirio del Mar González of the Court of Carolina imposed bail of 1.4 million dollars.

This arrest comes as a result of collaboration between local and federal agencies to bring the suspect to justice. The authorities are urging anyone with information on this case or any other incidents of abuse to come forward and report it.

The extradition and arrest of Polanco serve as a reminder of the commitment of law enforcement to hold individuals accountable for such serious crimes.

