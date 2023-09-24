Man Caught Throwing Two Bodies into River in Honduran Capital

Man Captured Throwing Bodies into River in Honduran Capital

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS – In a shocking turn of events, a man was captured red-handed as he attempted to dispose of two bodies by throwing them into the Choluteca River in Comayagüela, the capital of Honduras.

The authorities have yet to determine the identity of the detainee. However, preliminary reports suggest that he himself is responsible for the murder of the two individuals found in this area.

According to officials, the perpetrator committed the murders in an abandoned building in Comayagüela. First, he disposed of one body near the first avenue before attempting to discard the second body on his shoulders. However, the suspect was caught off guard by vigilant police officers.

Although the man initially attempted to flee the scene, he was apprehended and taken to the local police station. He will face charges of murder.

Following the arrest, the Forensic Medicine team from the Public Ministry and the Police Investigation Directorate (DPI) conducted ocular inspections and gathered evidence at the crime scene. The two male victims exhibited signs of torture and various other injuries.

The bodies have been transported to the morgue in the capital for further examination.

(Photo: Video capture)

Journalist graduated from UNAH. She specialized in health and education during her time at El Heraldo in print. Since 2018, she has led strategies, multimedia specials, and new narratives for audiences in the United States at the digital table.

Register to continue enjoying the best journalistic content.