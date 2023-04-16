Man eaten by bugs in prison | Info

LaSwan Thompson was in the Fulton County Jail for three months before he was found dead in his jail cell after being bitten by bed bugs.

A Georgia family law attorney says there is one man dies in county jail after being “eaten alive by insects and bedbugs”. According to attorney Michael D. Harper, Lašvan Thompson was in the Fulton County Jail for three months before he found dead in a prison cell. Bed bugs are small, wingless insects that feed on the blood of humans and animals while they sleep.

“What Mr. Thompson was housed in was not even fit for a sick animal. He didn’t deserve this,” Harper said. Thompson was arrested for a misdemeanor he did not commit in Atlanta in June 2022. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and placed in a psychiatric ward after officials determined he had mental health problems.

Thompson’s family said they received records that say inmates and medical staff noticed his health had deteriorated but did nothing to provide aid or help in any way. “They literally watched his health deteriorate until he died.”according to the family statement.

A prison officer allegedly refused to perform CPR because he was “frightened” when he saw Thompson’s body, which had been gnawed by bugs and insects. “Somebody needs to be held accountable for their deaths. The Fulton County Jail needs to be closed,” Harper said. Attorney Michael Harper published photos showing him Mr. Thompson’s body “riddled” with insect bites.

A 35-year-old man died inside of a filthy Georgia jail cell after being “eaten alive” by insects and bed bugs. He was held in this disgusting cell for 3 months.

