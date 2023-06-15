MAN FOR FRESH The MAN tour for the cold chain: the event in Verona on 15 June – Companies

After nine stops throughout Italy, the Man For Fresh Tour designed for cold chain operators arrives in Zarogradi, the event dedicated to this sector scheduled at the Nicolis Museum in Villafranca di Verona on June 15th.

MAN For Fresh was born as a project that has become a real action plan aimed at improving analyzes and skills to offer customized solutions in line with one of the most important road transport markets, that of temperature-controlled transport.

Started at the end of last year at the MAN Center in Venice, the tour then developed through stops at the MAN Centers in Milan and Rome, again in Milan at the fruit and vegetable market and then at the Truck 33 dealers in Rende (CS), Imprumart in Naples, Eurocars in Sala Consilina (SA) and Eurodiesel in Bassona (VR), as well as a stop on the Misano Adriatica circuit during the Truck Driver’s Weekend.

A total of 180 sector operators representing the same number of companies were met, over 60% of these took advantage of the test drive opportunity to try out the vehicles and many took the opportunity to start over thirty negotiations, some already finalised, for a total of over 70 vehicles.

All objectives that the project had set itself when it was conceived to enhance the skills of the professionals of the MAN Sales Academy and the know-how of the partners. Their contribution was fundamental in the development of training contents which made the MAN sales consultant a profound connoisseur of the sector dedicated to temperature-controlled transport with real 360° expertise: from the chassis to the fitting up to the regulations.

The new generation of MAN vehicles, from the TGX to the TGL via TGS and TGM, fits perfectly with all types and applications of the sector, from food to pharmaceutical products. The customer’s needs have been studied by responding with suitable product details such as, for example, the dimensions of the cold rooms, the type of floors, the need or not for side doors, containment tanks, the ‘sea threshold’ to avoid dispersing liquids or the structure for the transport of hanging meats, solutions for long, medium and short range distribution and with significant capacities.

At the Nicolis Museum for the Zerogradi event, next Thursday 15 June, only the MAN TGM 18.290 4×2 will be exhibited with specific Lamberet equipment for “hanging meat” transport. For the following appointments scheduled at the MAN Centers in Turin and the Tirrenia Trucks dealers in Calenzano (FI) and Summano di Zané (VI), the fleet will be completed with the TGM 18.290 4×2 with L’Idealcar set-up for transporting “fish” and the TGM 18.290 4×2 with 7.5 m Lamberet cell for 18 pallets.