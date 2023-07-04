MAN In 2024 the electric long-haul truck will debut: already over 500 requests – Companies

With a view to switching to more efficient drives, MAN will start production of its electric long-haul truck in 2024 and there are already more than 500 order inquiries.

“The technological revolution is in full swing. Already in 2030, half of our trucks registered every year in Europe should be electric.

For this to happen, we need political support with the construction of around 50,000 public truck charging points in Europe and a CO2 cost that makes electric trucks cheaper than diesel ones,” said Alexander Vlaskamp, ​​CEO of MAN Truck & Bus, during a trip with Minister Stephan Weil in the new MAN eTruck to celebrate the 180th anniversary of commercial vehicle pioneer Heinrich Büssing at the MAN plant in Salzgitter.

The site, which was founded as a plant in Büssing and later taken over by MAN together with its original brand, will play an important role for electric trucks in the future as part of the network of MAN plants and the TRATON parent company for the production of components and spare parts logistics.

In order to be able to cover long distances with electric drives, the trucks should be able to be fully recharged during the drivers’ driving interval of 45 minutes. MAN with the NEFTON project is involved with numerous partners in the development of the megawatt charging system (MCS) required to achieve this goal. The new MAN eTruck is already technically prepared for the MCS standard, which should be available from 2025.

In the future, daily journeys over long distances of up to a thousand kilometers will therefore be possible. In addition, with its variable battery configurations between 300 and 500 kWh of capacity, the vehicle will also easily cover other types of transport typical of today’s trucks, such as low-noise and emission-free urban waste disposal or environmentally friendly collection. milk climate in organic farms.

MAN is also working intensively on electromobility in the field of charging infrastructure and will install 1,700 high-performance charging points for commercial vehicles along major European roads over the next five years in a joint venture with TRATON and other partners. In addition, MAN already provides customers with comprehensive advice on switching to electric mobility and also offers the necessary charging infrastructure via its partners.

Production of the new MAN eTruck will start in 2024 at the Munich plant. Initially the assembly line will have mixed production alongside conventional diesel trucks. However, the project with which around half of all trucks produced annually by MAN will be electric by 2030 also involves the other MAN plants. Kraków, for example, will build more diesel trucks during the ramp-up of electric mobility to create more production capacity for electric trucks in Munich.

At the Nuremberg plant, MAN will start producing its batteries in 2025 with the aim of reaching 100,000 units per year from 2030. Salzgitter will also play a key role in the production of components for non-drive axles and drive shafts for the new diesel engine jointly developed by all manufacturers of the TRATON group. In addition, the site is responsible for MAN’s worldwide spare parts logistics, which will include more and more electrical components in the future.

