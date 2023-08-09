Home » Man killed who threatened Biden | Info
As reported by all American media, the shooting happened around 6:15 am local time.

A Utah man was killed during an FBI raid in Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning, an FBI source told ABC News. The raid was related to the investigation of alleged threats against President Joe Biden and othersofficials familiar with the case said.

In addition to the threatening posts, the official said, the man under investigation suggested online that he planned to take physical action. The threats were assessed as “credible”. The FBI in Salt Lake City said that the shooting happened around 6:15 am local time while special agents tried to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence in Provo.

“The FBI takes seriously all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under the control of the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is ongoing, we have no further details,” the statement said. FBI release.

The deceased suspect was Craig Robertson. Robertson was facing three counts, according to the complaint – interstate threats, threats to the presidentthe influencing, obstructing, and retaliating against federal law enforcement officials.

The complaint includes numerous social media posts believed to have been made by Robertson threatening to kill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as several officials involved in the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump. Senior staff briefed Biden on the incident Wednesday morning, a White House official told ABC News. A spokesman for the US Secret Service said the agency was aware of an FBI investigation “involving an individual in Utah who made threats to a protected Secret Service” and referred all questions to the FBI.

