MAN / Lion’s City and Intercity: the ‘roar’ of the German Lion in local public transport – Mobility

Among the “top players” in methane urban vehicles and undisputed leader in methane-hybrid, MAN Truck & Bus Italia won 74% of the tenders in which it participated in the last year, corresponding to 87%

of the vehicles involved in the tenders themselves. Merit of the technology and sustainability of its MAN buses, but also of the “team” that was able to build this exceptional result.

It is now a consolidated fact: local public transport (LPT) is entrusted with a central role in redesigning people’s movements in an efficient and sustainable way, not only in large urban centres, but also in and between small municipalities. Updating fleets with reliable vehicles with low (better if zero) environmental impact therefore becomes an indispensable priority which all public companies are addressing with great attention to their investments.

These considerations show how much the results achieved by MAN Truck & Bus Italia in public tenders are the best confirmation of the high technological level of its MAN Lion’s City and Intercity, but also of the great credibility that the entire MAN Italia “team” has achieved, both in terms of central management and assistance network in the area.