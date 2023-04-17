MAN / Lion’s City E: Setting new standards in range – Companies

For the famous electric bus of the German Lion, the Lion’s City E bus (in the photo), fleet managers can expect up to 350 kilometers of autonomy, with a considerable increase in its flexibility of use. Decisive for this result was the choice between two different battery usage strategies: the “Reliable Range” strategy is available for a consistently reliable range of up to 270 km. The longer journey of 350 km, on the other hand, was also covered by the Lion’s City E, but with the “Maximum Range” battery use strategy.

If the day-to-day conditions of use are good enough, well over 350 kilometers are possible, as this electric bus convincingly demonstrated in the MAN eBus Efficiency Run test: the MAN Lion’s City E covered the impressive 550 kilometers on a single charge, as was also confirmed by TÜV SÜD.