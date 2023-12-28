Man murders two people and commits suicide in San Vicente

A man identified as Oscar Rafael Pineda shot and killed his wife, Angela de Pineda, and another man, José Gavidia Pérez, in the San Vicente municipal market this Thursday morning. The shooting incident was later confirmed by the National Civil Police (PNC). According to witnesses, Pineda then committed suicide a few meters away from the crime scene.

The tragic events unfolded near the city market and the María Isabel Miranda Early Childhood Education School. The perpetrator took his own life in front of the facilities of the 5th Infantry Brigade in San Vicente.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Oscar Rafael Pineda, suspected of committing the double murder, his wife Angela de Pineda, and José Gavidia Pérez.

Following the traumatic incident, police personnel inspected the violent scene, and the area was guarded by the military. Some businesses and merchants were affected by the closure of central arteries in the city center. Concerns were raised for the well-being of children and the impact on neighboring businesses.

The tragic incident left a sense of shock and disbelief in the city, with many hoping to find the strength to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

As the authorities continue to process the scene of the double murder and suicide, the local community in San Vicente has been left reeling from the senseless violence that has shaken their city.

