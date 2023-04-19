Home » MAN / Nuremberg: industry and science study together to create synergies and future mobility – Companies
The Friedrich Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU), the Nuremberg Georg Simon Ohm University of Applied Sciences (Ohm), and MAN Truck & Bus are conducting research
on the mobility of the future.

The Future Driveline Campus operates both decentrally and within the MAN factory in Nuremberg. The laboratories at the MAN site were officially opened in the presence of Siegfried Russwurm, President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and Marcus König, Mayor of Nuremberg.

Objective of this union? Engage together for further development of clean propulsion and create synergies between science and industry.


