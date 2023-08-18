Man Suang – Mondo Japan

The long-awaited “Man Suang” Thai film of the BL genre is finally out (August 24, 2023) starring the famous couple from the Kinneporche series: Mile (Phakphum Romsaithong) and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat.

From the same house or “Be On Cloud” is one of the most anticipated productions of 2023 by fans.

In addition to this film, the series “Wuju Bakery” with Jeff & Barcode (Jeff Satur and Tinnasit Isarapongporn) and “4 Minutes” which will see Bible and Build (Wichapas Summetikul and Jakapan Puttha) as protagonists are expected.

In the cast of the film there will also be other actors from the famous series:

Tong Thanayut Thakoonauttaya

Bas Asavapatr Ponpiboon

Orn Ornanong Panayong

The film directed by director Nat Chartchai Ketnust is a historical drama.

Man Suang means City of Angels. It is speculated that it was Luang Phrabang in Laos, although if you have the ends of the story it could be a fictional place.

This place is aimed at activities related to the pursuit of pleasure for citizens of the wealthier classes and to trade and business outside the “legal” system.

The film tells the love story between a Khon dance troupe member, Khem, and a Taphon drummer, Chat, set during the Rattanakosin reign period (about 173 years ago).

According to some rumors, the film will have a dramatic tone linked to the class difference that exists between the two lovers.

In the muffled setting of an opium den with performances of traditional music and dance of Thai art, conflicts of power, violence, betrayal, secrets, lies, stories of survival and death well hidden behind the scenes will develop from time to time of this golden world.

The teaser of the film was presented at the Cannes Film Festival and is expected to be a great success with audiences throughout Asia especially precisely due to the presence of the two rising stars of “Kinn Porsche The Series”, Apo Nattawin and Mile Phakphum.

Moreover, in recent months there has been enormous success in Asia for the concert series “Kinneporche The series world tour” which has hit the box offices in numerous cities including obviously Bangkok, but also Honk Kong, Singapore, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Taipei etc.

Numerous controversies then found ample space and resonance on the main oriental Gossip sites involving more than once Build (which has always defended itself admirably) and the same authors of the Novel from which it all started.

Fans, waiting to see their favorites in this production, continue to await the news of a second season on Kinneporche’s Be On Cloud.

There are many unresolved issues to be developed in a new series…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

