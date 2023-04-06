Home World MAN / Sustainability Report 2022: German Lion’s remarkable progress in key areas – Companies
MAN / Sustainability Report 2022: German Lion's remarkable progress in key areas – Companies

MAN / Sustainability Report 2022: German Lion's remarkable progress in key areas – Companies

MAN Truck & Bus is making significant progress in key areas of sustainability. This is revealed in the Sustainability Report for 2022. To achieve its ambitious climate goals, the company is mainly focusing on the electrification of its products, which are responsible for around 97% of the company’s CO2 emissions. In terms of electric buses, orders in 2022 more than tripled from 2021, with well over 600 vehicles. In terms of electromobility, the bus business is seen as a forerunner of electric heavy trucks, production of which is expected to start in Munich in 2024.

The high-voltage batteries for electric trucks and buses will be mass-produced in Nuremberg from 2025. Around 100 million euros will be invested over the next five years. The charging infrastructure will also be further expanded within the framework of a joint venture between the TRATON Group, Daimler Truck and the Volvo Group: More than 1,700 electric charging stations are planned to be set up throughout Europe in the coming years.

Furthermore, the digital interconnection of larger fleets is becoming increasingly important from a sustainability point of view. Trucks, vans and buses are already the most connected road users. Since 2017, for example, every truck manufactured by MAN has the potential to go online ex works. Networking and data exchange are essential prerequisites for improving efficiency and safety in the transport sector and significantly reducing CO2 emissions by controlling entire systems. The proportion of MAN’s networked vehicles increased by around 30 percent in the period under review to just over 300,000 vehicles.

