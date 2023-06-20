MAN The TGX of the Comitras Cooperative wins the title of “most beautiful in Italy”. He will now compete for the “MAN Truck Champion Europe 2023” – Companies

The MAN TGX 18.510 of the Comitras Cooperative won the title of most beautiful MAN in Italy. He got the better of over 30 participants who entered the competition for the election of the Italian champion and now he will have to contend with the other 11 national winners to clinch the title of MAN Truck Champion Europe 2023.

Until 25 June, the five European finalists can be chosen to participate in person at the “MAN Trucknology Festival” to be held in Munich from 6 to 8 July, during which the “MAN Truck Champion Europe 2023” will be decreed.

Numerous prizes are reserved for the winners, from a MAN voucher of up to 2,500 euros for tuning their truck to a MAN ProfiDrive training course and many other cool gadgets, depending on the placement. To support the Italian representative, simply visit the page and vote for GIÒ and his beautiful Lion.

With Giovanni Incampo, Vice President and operational and commercial manager of the Comitras Cooperative, let’s find out how this very special TGX was born. “Last year Hnaien Amin, one of our most active driving partners and trustee of this as previously of other MANs, wanted a new TGX – says Incampo -. As you know, the period was a complicated one and the availability of vehicles was very limited, so we jumped at the opportunity offered to us by the Boccia dealership who offered us a brand new TGX 18.510.

However, the problem was that it was white and therefore, thanks to the advice of the sales manager Aniello Soriente, it was decided to customize it with some trusted local suppliers. With Amin we looked at various sketches and in the end we chose the one that was then created.

Obviously we didn’t limit ourselves to the coloring alone, but we also worked on the stainless steel details, the lights and an upgrade as well on the interiors which, however, are already very beautiful and comfortable. This award is the best recognition of the passion we have put into making a truly special TGX. We now hope that it will receive the same appreciation in Europe as well”.

The Comitras cooperative society, acronym of Cooperativa Milanese Trasporti, was founded in 1973 on the initiative of a dozen carriers. “Today the Cooperative has 130 members and about 150 vehicles – concludes Giovanni Incampo -, the activity takes place mainly in the North of Italy, even if the bets in the South and also abroad are not rare.

There is no shortage of work, if anything, it is the drivers who are in short supply and initiatives like this one from MAN are useful for making trucks known even from a more spectacular point of view which can help find young people who want to take up this profession”.

