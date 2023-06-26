MAN The “Young Mechanics MAN” project awarded at the fifth edition of “Welcome. Working for Refugee Integration” – Companies

The fifth edition of “Welcome. Working for Refugee Integration” – the UNHCR (UN Agency for Refugees) program through which, from 2017 to today, 22,000 professional paths for refugees have been activated in over 520 companies active in Italy – saw among the leading companies also MAN Truck & Bus Italy.

MAN has in fact received an award for the “Young Mechanics MAN” project, which it has recently relaunched with the second edition. In the meantime, of the 12 young people selected and launched with the first edition last summer, no less than five have successfully completed the training course and were employed in the MAN workshops at the beginning of this year with an apprenticeship contract.

A sixth, out of the quota due to age, has nevertheless found a job at another MAN workshop, while abandonments along the training path can be attributed to various causes, from the transfer to another country of the whole family of origin to difficulties with the language and therefore with learning, up to the verification that this was not the job they aspired to.

Thanks to the “Welcome. Working for Refugee Integration” almost 9,300 refugees were placed on the job market in 2022. Born seven years ago as an award to be given to companies that hire refugees, Welcome today represents a winning model that brings together a plurality of players – from businesses, to trade associations to public bodies – and which manages on the one hand to satisfy part of the recruiting needs of companies through the selection of profiles suited to their needs and on the other promotes the full integration in our country of beneficiaries of international protection, offering a concrete response to their need for employment and training.

The numbers of Welcome tell of its constant growth and its positive impact. From last year to today, in fact, the total number of awarded companies has risen from 107 to 167 and their presence on the Italian territory is expanding (17 regions in 2022 vs 13 in 2021), while the number of large companies involved increases (58 vs 35 in the last edition).

Turning to the employed, in addition to growth in absolute terms (9,300 vs 6,000), there was a significant increase in the percentage of employed women, which rose from 10% to 18%. As regards the type of professional category, 34% of people hired obtained a fixed-term contract, while permanent contracts increased from 3% to 4%. In terms of age, 76% of people are between 18 and 35 years of age. Nigeria and Pakistan are confirmed as the main countries of origin, while there are about 400 Ukrainian refugees inserted.

